Makinde Renames The Polytechnic Ibadan After Late Gov Olunloyo

In a historic move to honor the legacy of a revered statesman, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has officially renamed The Polytechnic Ibadan after former Governor Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo.

The institution will now be known as Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic, Ibadan.

Governor Makinde announced on Thursday, June 27, during the state burial ceremony held in honor of the late governor and academic icon. Dr. Olunloyo, who passed away recently, served as the Governor of the old Oyo State from October to December 1983 and was notably the first Ibadan indigene to hold the office.

He also once served as the Rector of The Polytechnic Ibadan, further deepening his ties to the institution.

“This renaming is not just symbolic,” said Governor Makinde.

“It is a testament to Dr. Olunloyo’s immense contributions to education, leadership, and the advancement of Oyo State. We believe that generations of students should be inspired by his legacy.”

The late Dr. Olunloyo was widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most brilliant mathematicians and a passionate advocate for education and good governance.

By naming the institution Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic, Governor Makinde aims to permanently etch his legacy into the academic and cultural fabric of the state.

The renaming of The Polytechnic Ibadan is expected to strengthen the identity of the institution and preserve local history.