Makinde Relocates Agodi-Gate Street Traders To 700 New Stalls

…As Soludo Commissions Agodi-Gate, Civic Center, Idi-Ape Junction Improvement Projects

…flags of road infrastructure components of 32.2 km circular road project in Ibadan

As part of efforts to stop street trading in the state, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Friday announced the decision of the state government to allocate free stalls to about 700 street traders at the Agodi-Gate Junction in Ibadan, the state capital.

Governor Makinde made the announcement during the inauguration of the Agodi-Gate, Civic Center and Idi-Ape junction improvement projects in Ibadan where the Anambra state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo was in attendance.

The governor, who ordered that the allocation be carried out with immediate effect, said the decision would go a long way in taking traders off the streets and improving the free flow of traffic. He urged the people of the state to use the facilities with care and protect it from wear and tear.

“We are commissioning this three junction improvement. Some people might say this is a small project, but why am I commissioning it? This junction improvement will reduce the manpower spent in traffic, and another three are coming: U I Road, Polytechnic Road, and Eleyele Junction

“By completing and commissioning these junctions, we are making a clear statement of sanity. This project is significant in our quest in Omi Tuntun 2:0 which is the rule of law. The shops will be given free of charge to traders in Gate. They will allocate it 2-1 and by so doing take 700 traders out of the street into the stall. They won’t give it to civil servants. They would be given immediately.

“Street trading and illegal dumping of refuse are two uncivil areas that we must do away with as citizens of Oyo state. I have given directives that anyone caught carrying out such acts will face the brunt of the law.

“We have placed a billboard right here at Gate, so no one will say they are ignorant of the law. In the next few weeks, we will be welcoming local and foreign investment to the state. We cannot decouple tourism promotion from a clean and safe environment”

“As we celebrate these accomplishments and pledge to do more, it is our belief that the good people of Oyo state will use these facilities carefully and protect them from wear and tear”, he said.

In his goodwill message, the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo who expressed appreciation for the invitation, described Governor Seyi Makinde as an uncommon and visionary leader who is determined to move his state forward.

Earlier in his welcome address, the state Commissioner for Works and Transport, Prof Daud Sangodoyin, said the junction improvement projects will enhance the safety of both motorists and pedestrians, reduce congestion, and improve the overall flow of traffic in this part of the Ibadan metropolis, adding that by so doing, it will ultimately enhance the ease of doing business through reduced travel time within the metropolis.

According to him all the integral components of the Junction Improvement Works taken together will serve as guardians of road safety and ensure a harmonious Interaction between the motorists and pedestrians.

“Its concept of eradication of traffic jams and chaotic junctions through alleviation of congestion at the junctions will also reduce carbon emissions and thereby contribute positively to our ongoing efforts at building a sustainable future for our state”, he said.