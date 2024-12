Share

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday felicitated Christians in the state on the occasion of 2024 Christmas celebration.

Makinde, in his Christmas message to residents of the state, made available to journalists yesterday in Ibadan by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr Suleimon Olanrewaju, implored all Christians to spread love.

He said: “As we always say, if you see something, say something and the government will do something.”

Share

Please follow and like us: