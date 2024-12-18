Makinde Reacts To Stampede At Islamic High School In Ibadan

Share

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has expressed deep sorrow following a tragic stampede at Islamic High School, Basorun, Ibadan, during a family-oriented event.

New Telegraph reports that the unfortunate incident resulted in multiple deaths and several injuries, casting a pall of grief over the state.

Reacting to the tragic incident in his official statement, Governor Makinde described the day as a “Very sad” one for the people of Oyo State.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the affected families, whose joy turned to mourning due to the loss of their loved ones, assuring citizens that immediate measures had been taken to prevent further casualties.

Security agents were swiftly deployed to restore order at the venue, while medical personnel and ambulances provided emergency assistance to victims.

The event was promptly halted, and attendees were escorted safely out of the premises.

Governor Makinde emphasized that investigations into the cause of the stampede are underway.

He confirmed that the primary organizers of the ill-fated event have been taken into custody for questioning.

He further reassured the public that anyone found directly or indirectly responsible for the disaster would be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

The governor urged residents to remain calm as security agencies continue their investigations.

Makinde also offered prayers for the departed souls and strength for their bereaved families.

“Our hearts remain with the families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” Governor Makinde said.

