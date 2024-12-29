Makinde propelling economic devt through AfCFTA in Oyo

Share

In his unrelenting stride to position Oyo State as a leader in intra-African trade, the Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has unveiled ambitious plans to harness the transformative potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), thereby unlocking unprecedented opportunities for growth and prosperity in the Pace Setter state.

The governor disclosed the enviable plan last week while speaking at the opening of the Consultative Forum on the Development of the AfCFTA Sub-national Implementation Strategy, held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, where he emphasised the critical role Oyo State is poised to play in the AfCFTA framework.

In attendance were the Deputy Governor, Chief Adebayo Lawal; the Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment, and Cooperatives, Mr. Adeniyi Adebisi; the Special Adviser on International Trade, government officials, Ms. Neo Theodore Tihaselo; Osun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, , Rev’d Bunmi Jenyo; business leaders, and representatives from civil society organisations, who were all eager to participate in shaping the future of Oyo State’s economy. They expressed the belief that the initiative would remove trade barriers in Africa.

Gracing the occasion also were the wife of former governor of Oyo State, Chief (Mrs) Mutiat Ladoja, as well as, former Minister of Trade, Chief (Mrs) Onikepo Akande.

Makinde, who is known for his unwavering focus and knack for realizing his ambitions, told the gathering that the idea was to shape the future of the economy of the state, stressing: “This is not just a meeting; it is a pivotal consultation aimed at shaping the future of our economy. I therefore urge you stakeholders from the various sectors, to embrace the moment and let us work collaboratively toward a common goal”.

Identifying the strategic geographical location of Oyo State, which he said serves as a vital gateway to numerous African markets, the governor stated that it could foster beneficial relationships with neighbouring nations.

He said: “We are uniquely positioned to become an economic powerhouse, attracting trade and investment like never before.

The aura became enthusiastic when the governor outlined the specific sectors that would benefit from AfCFTA, among them, Agribusiness, which is a cornerstone of growth in the state.

He passionately spoke about the state’s abundant resources, saying, “Since 2019, our agricultural sector has flourished. With cash crops such as cocoa, cassava, maize, yams, and cashew nuts, we are well-positioned to export our products across Africa”.

The governor emphasised the importance of modernising farming techniques and adopting new technologies to enhance productivity and value addition. He therefore announced some significant projects being embarked on, aimed at bolstering the agricultural sector, among them, the agro-industrial hub in Fasola, which is nearing completion. The Governor also mentioned a new hub in Eruwa which is designed to foster public-private partnerships.

“These initiatives will not only increase our agricultural output but also create jobs and stimulate local economies,” he said.

Beyond agribusiness, Makinde at the stakeholders’ meeting, disclosed that his vision extends to education, healthcare, and the ICT sectors, which intertwine with economic growth. He therefore articulated how the liberalization of services under the AfCFTA could enhance these areas in Oyo State

He explained: “By capitalising on our international borders, we can attract students, medical tourists, and tech businesses from neighboring countries, making the potential for educational institutions to become hubs for regional learning and innovation, a focal point of his address.”

Makinde envisions Oyo State not just as a participant in the AfCFTA but as a leader in educational excellence, attracting talents from across West Africa.

Empowering SMEs

Governor Makinde also recognised the vast potential for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to thrive under the AfCFTA framework, noting: “Many local SMEs are already trading internationally, and this will create additional job opportunities and stimulate economic growth”.

Local entrepreneurs in attendance thus expressed eagerness to expand their businesses into the broader African markets, believing that the governor’s administration is actively working to create an enabling environment for SMEs, including providing access to financing and technical support.

The governor added: “The state is committed to ensuring that our local businesses are not left behind in this economic transformation. All stakeholders are invited to collaborate with the government in fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem”.

Tourism and Infrastructure Development

During the interactive session, tourism and infrastructure development also came up as critical areas that could be of benefit from the AfCFTA. Makinde highlighted the need for strategic investments that enhance Oyo State’s appeal as a destination for both business and leisure.

He said: “We have rich cultural heritage and natural beauty that can attract visitors from around Africa”.

The governor said his vision also included improving transport infrastructure, which will facilitate easier movement of goods and people, thus further integrating Oyo State into the continental economy.

“A robust infrastructure network is essential for maximizing our trade potential,” Makinde noted, emphasising the importance of strategic planning in this regard.

In her opening address, the Special Adviser on International Trade, Ms. Neo Theodore Tlhaselo, passionately stressed the importance of developing a tailored AfCFTA strategy for Oyo State, urging all stakeholders to rally behind Makinde’s vision for a stronger economy.

To her: “We must work together to ensure that Oyo State capitalises on the unique advantages we have in agribusiness, manufacturing, and investment.

“Education is the bedrock of any successful economy. We must cultivate an environment where educational institutions can thrive and attract international students. This influx will not only enrich our academic landscape but also contribute to the development of a skilled workforce that can drive innovation and economic growth.

“By improving our healthcare infrastructure and services, we can position Oyo State as a destination for quality medical care, drawing patients from across Africa and beyond,” she asserted.

The Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment, and Cooperatives, Mr. Adeniyi Adebisi, stated that the AfCFTA aims to eliminate trade barriers, enhancing intra-African trade and presenting Oyo State with a golden opportunity for socio-economic growth.

“We must leverage this framework to empower our SMEs, allowing them to compete on a larger scale,” he emphasised, urging stakeholders to collaborate in creating a supportive ecosystem for local businesses.

Reinforcing his Principal’s vision, the Commissioner elaborated on the historical context of the AfCFTA, noting that it came into force on May 30, 2019, with the objective of boosting intra-African trade and promoting socio-economic growth across the continent. He stressed that “The AfCFTA is not just about eliminating tariffs, it is about creating a unified market that allows us to trade freely and efficiently. This is an opportunity to broaden our economic base, reduce poverty, and enhance the quality of life for our citizens”.

Share

Please follow and like us: