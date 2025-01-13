Share

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has officially presented the Staff of Office and Certificate of Appointment to Prince Akeem Abimbola Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

New Telegraph reports that the historic and symbolic event took place on Monday, January 13, at the Government Secretariat in Ibadan, the state capital.

The event, though brief, was steeped in tradition and dignity and marks Owoade’s official ascension as the Alaafin of Oyo.

It was attended by a host of notable dignitaries, including traditional rulers, government officials, and prominent members of the Oyo community.

Enthusiastic residents of Oyo also gathered to witness the historic occasion, celebrating the official installation of their new monarch.

Governor Makinde, in his address, described the ascension of Prince Owoade as a significant moment in Oyo’s history, emphasizing the role of traditional institutions in fostering unity and progress within the state.

He urged the new Alaafin to continue upholding the values and traditions of the revered throne while contributing to the socio-economic development of the Oyo kingdom.

Prince Owoade’s ascension follows months of anticipation and careful deliberation by the kingmakers, ensuring a choice that aligns with the traditions and aspirations of the Oyo people.

This momentous occasion signifies a new chapter for the Oyo Kingdom, as the Alaafin of Oyo remains a pivotal figure in Yoruba history and culture.

It would be recalled that Governor Seyi Makinde announced the appointment of the new Alaafin of Oyo on Friday, January 10, 2024.

The appointment of Prince Owoade comes over two years after the demise of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Late Alaafin Adeyemi, the third from the Alowodu Ruling House, died on April 22, 2022, at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State in South-West Nigeria.

