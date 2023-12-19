Makinde Presents Staff Of Office To Ghandi Olaoye As 21st Soun Of Ogbomoso

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Tuesday presented the staff of office and instrument of office to the new Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye.

New Telegraph reports that the official ceremony took place at the Ogbomoso township stadium.

Governor Makinde while speaking at the event emphasized that the presentations were carried out within the authority of his position as the governor of the state, signifying the formal confirmation of the new monarch as the 21st Soun of Ogbomoso.

“In exercise of the power, I hereby confirmed Oba Ghandi Olaoye Orumogege 111 as the 21st Soun of Ogbomoso land.

“I will hand over the instrument to the office and I will also hand over the staff of office”, ”he said.