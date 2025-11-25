Makinde Presents N891bn 2026 Budget To Oyo Assembly

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday presented a total budget of N891,984,074,490 for the 2026 fiscal year to the House of Assembly.

Presenting the budget, christened “Budget of Economic Expansion,” Makinde said it was an appropriation designed to “convert stability into opportunities, linking infrastructure, human capital and innovation.”

Breaking down the budget proposal, the governor said capital projects will gulp about N502 billion, while recurrent expenditure will take N389 billion, representing a 60:40 ratio in favour of capital spending.

According to the governor, the 2026 budget is anchored on four key pillars– Infrastructure, Education, Health, and Agriculture. I n f r a s t r u c t u r e i s N210,025,443,802, representing 23% of the total budget.

Education takes N155,209,607,317.20, representing 17.40% of the budget, while Health will take N70,871,858,500, representing 7.1% of the 2026 budget.

Agriculture gets N19,987,210,324.16, representing 2.24%. Makinde thanked the legislators for their continued cooperation, particularly in expediting the passage of previous budgets, which he said had enabled the “massive infrastructural development” witnessed across the state.

He also appreciated the people of Oyo State for their “resilience, commitment and unwavering support even in the face of mass defections and internal party politics.”