Makinde Presents N678bn 2025 Budget To Oyo Assembly

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday presented the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the House of Assembly with infrastructure development and education sectors getting the lion’s share of the estimates.

The governor, while presenting the budget estimate of N678, 086,767,332.18 to the lawmakers, said the government plans to spend 51 per cent of the proposed budget on capital expenditure, while recurrent expenditure will take 49 per cent.

According to the governor, infrastructure will get N152, 265,859,738.19, which represents 22.46 per cent of the total budget estimate, which the governor maintained was a product of the feedback received from residents of the state across all the geopolitical zones during the stakeholders’ consultative forum organised to get the residents’ inputs into the budget.

He added that the state would consolidate the economic gains garnered from the 2024 Budget of Economic Recovery and translate them into more tangible benefits for the people of the state.

As part of the increased infrastructure development drive, the governor said he recently approved the release of N2 billion to the contractor handling ongo – ing reconstruction of the 48-kilometre Ido-Ibarapa Road project to fast-track the completion of another 12 kilometres.

He said the rehabilitation of inner roads would soon kick off in other zones outside the state capital as they have been captured in the 2025 budget proposal.

Governor Makinde further explained that the education sector has the second highest appropriation in the 2025 budget proposal, with N145, 354,783,399.80, representing 21.44 per cent.

He maintained that the renovation of 105 public primary schools under the World Bank-assisted Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme had reached 95 per cent completion, but that the government would fix at least 100 public secondary schools, while the 14,500 primary and secondary school teachers awaiting their letters of employment would benefit from the new N80, 000 minimum wage.

