Makinde Presents N434.2bn Budget For 2024 Fiscal Year

Oyo State Governor, Oluseyi Makinde on Tuesday presented a total budget of N434,221,765,938.79 for the 2024 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

The budget is made up of a capital expenditure of NN222, 337, 320, 199. 85 and a recurrent expenditure of N211, 884, 445, 728.95, christened: “Budget of Economic Recovery.”

New Telegraph observed that the capital expenditure is 2.4 per cent higher than the recurrent expenditure.

According to the governor, the budget targets an increased Internally Generated Revenue of N72 billion with an average of N6 billion monthly.

Education got the highest share of the budget with N90, 664, 994, 252 (20.88 per cent) appropriated. Infrastructure which follows got N74, 316, 325, 706 (17.11 percent); with health gulping N40, 998, 197, 758.30 (9.44 percent); while Agriculture was given N15, 848, 707, 310.80 (3.65 percent)

Presenting the budget before the House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt. hon. Debo Ogundoyin, at a special plenary with top government functionaries, traditional rulers, and political office holders among others in attendance, Gov Makinde said the government will continue to use technology to block loopholes in the state finances, noting that as done in previous years, the government has no plan of increasing tax.

He assured that the budget will cover projects, policies and actions which when implemented will cushion the effect of the hardship the people are facing as a result of fuel subsidy removal.

The 2024 fiscal year, according to the governor will give priority to the ongoing Ibadan Circular Road construction, as well as, road networks (major and inner) across the state. He urged the House to give the budgetary proposal a speedy consideration in order to fast-track the state’s development.