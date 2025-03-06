Makinde Presents Instruments Of Office To New Eleruwa, Oba Adegbola

Share

…Stool filled 6 years after deposition of predecessor

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has presented instruments of office to the new Eleruwa of Eruwa land, Oba Adebayo Adegbola.

New Telegraph reports that the presentation was done at the Executive Chamber, Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan on Thursday, March 6.

The State Executive Council (SEC), at the end of its meeting on Tuesday, ratified the appointment of Oba Adegbola as the new Eleruwa.

According to a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, a document by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Ademola Ojo, noted that the stool of Eleruwa had remained vacant following recent legal proceedings, specifically the dismissal of Suit No. HER/10/23 by the High Court of Oyo State on October 22, 2024.

“In response to the circumstances surrounding the succession, I would like to remind everyone that the Laribikusi Ruling Quarters were unable to submit candidates within the stipulated timeframe as stipulated in Section 15(1) of the Chiefs Law Cap 28 of Oyo State,” Hon. Ojo was quoted as saying.

“Consequently, after due consideration, the esteemed discretion of His Excellency facilitated the Akalako Ruling House to be recognised as the next ruling quarters to nominate candidates,” he added.

According to the release, after a thorough selection process, the kingmakers of Eruwa convened and unanimously selected Prince Adebayo Adegbola from the Akalako Ruling House as the sole candidate to fill the vacant stool of Eruwa.

Prince Oyelade said the last Eleruwa, Oba Samuel Adebayo Adegbola, was installed in 1998, but deposed on the 29th November, 2019 by the Supreme Court of Nigeria after 22 years on the throne.

The commissioner noted that with the emergence of Prince Adegbola, the Makinde-led administration had now coronated 11 Obas and 40 Baales, “which is a record in the history of Yoruba traditional institution.”

Ojo said he seized this occasion to call on all Eruwa sons and daughters to welcome the new Eleruwa and celebrate his ascension to the throne for the growth and prosperity of Eruwaland after 22 years.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

