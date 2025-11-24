Makinde Presents 2026 N892bn Budget Proposal To Oyo Assembly

Engr. Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Governor, on Monday, presented a proposed N891.99 billion appropriation bill for the 2026 fiscal year, up from the N684 billion approved by the House of Assembly for 2025.

Governor Makinde made this budget proposal on the floor of the State House of Assembly in Ibadan, the state capital.

The presentation ceremony was attended by prominent traditional rulers, including the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, among others.

In his presentation, Makinde said, “Out of this proposed figure, N389.34bn is for recurrent expenditure and N502.65bn for capital expenditure.”

In the sectoral breakdown, he stated, “The Infrastructure sector takes the lead with N210.02bn; the Education sector, N155.21bn; the Health sector, N70.81bn; and the Agricultural sector, N19.99bn, while other multisectoral allocations amount to N435.9bn.”

