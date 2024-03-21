Makinde Preaches Unity Among Late Olubadan’s Children

…releases N55m for Fidau Prayer

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has called for unity of purpose among the children and family members of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II.

The governor said this when he paid a condolence visit to the family members at the Alarere, Ibadan residence of the late monarch.

Governor Makinde, who recalled his instruction to the authorities of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan where the monarch passed on last Thursday evening that he should be given the utmost care to ensure his survival, maintained that the death was simply at the appointed time of God.

In a press statement made available to journalists by the Personal Assistant (Media) to the late Olubadan, Oladele Ogunsola quoted the governor admonishing the children and family to come together as one united family as it is through that that any assistance from the government could come into fruition.

The governor, who reiterated his earlier pledge to give the departed Olubadan a befitting burial after the Ramadan Fast disclosed that he had approved a sum of fifty-five million Naira (N55m) earlier in the day for the Eighth Day Fidau Prayer being organized by the 11 Ibadanland Local Government Councils today (Friday) through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

Insisting that the least he could do for the late Olubadan was to give him a befitting burial, Gov. SMakinde said it was as a result of his commitment to his reign that he was obliged to do everything within his power to ensure the completion of the New Ibadan Palace when approached by the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII).

He said the Council had approached him that it would want the late Oba Balogun to be the first occupier of the palace which he said was well received and he ensured the release of money to do the job which has gotten to an advanced stage now, but, as human beings, “we can only propose while God disposes”.

The governor praised the late Olubadan for the various achievements recorded during his reign, the principal one being the restoration of honour and dignity to the Ibadan traditional system, stressing that the system was almost crumbling before Oba Balogun’s emergence.

“I insisted that the court case should be withdrawn before I could append my signature to his appointment which was done. I promised that we would rearrange everything and to the glory of God and cooperation of our late Baba, we were able to bring stability into the system”, Makinde added.

Shortly before the governor and his entourage’s arrival, the Otun Olubadan and the former governor of the state, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, had led some members of the Ibadan South East Local Government Traditional Council where he is the Acting Chairman on a condolence visit to the late Olubadan residence.

During the visit, High Chief Ladoja paid glowing tributes to the man he usually referred to as his senior brother, recalling that their relationship which subsisted both in politics and the Ibadan traditional system had spanned over decades and during which he found his late brother as a very peaceful personality.

The late Oba Balogun according to him had no room for a grudge against anybody as everybody was his friend. “He was a man who was not ready to fight with anybody for whatever reason. So, if you ever wanted to fight him and he was not ready for a fight, you would have no choice but to pocket your grievances.

“I personally was happy that his health had improved recently and I always have commendation to her Oloris for the proper care being given to him. So, when, at his instance, we came here last Thursday for a meeting and got to know he was away at the hospital, we thought it was just a routine medical check-up, unknown to us that he was bidding us final bye later that day”, High Chief Ladoja.

The former governor, who promised not to abandon the family, urged the family members to be cheerful and grateful to the Almighty Allah for the good and impactful life led by their departed patriarch.

At hand to receive the guests were the three surviving Oloris of the late Olubadan viz; Olayinka, Olufunmilayo and Khalimat; his junior brother, Dr. Sen. Kolawole Balogun; some of the children, including Mrs. Olufunmilayo Osinowo, Femi, Yinka, Bidemi, Jubril, Saheed and Wale, Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade, Bobajiro of Ibadanland, Alhaji Tajudeen Aremu, and Iyaloja General of Oyo State, Chief Mrs. Julianah Raimi.