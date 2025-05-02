Makinde Pledges Dualisation Of Ajia Road

Share

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has announced plans to dualise the road from Ajia Junction on Ife Road to the Nigerian Air Force Base in Ajia, as part of infrastructure support for the operationalisation of the military facility.

The governor made this known on Friday during an on-the-spot assessment visit to the Air Force Base project site.

Conducted around the facility by Air Vice Marshal Kolade A. Ademuwagun, Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, Nigerian Air Force, and other senior officers, Makinde expressed satisfaction with the pace of work.

According to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Governor Makinde noted that while the main access road from Ife Road junction to the base would be dualised, the adjoining road linking the base to Airport Road would be completed as a single carriageway.

“You can see that the Nigerian Air Force Base in Ajia is a reality now. We are here to inspect the infrastructure and evaluate readiness for operational launch. We have taken some far-reaching decisions today. From Ife Road junction to the base will be dualised and we will probably commence that immediately,” Makinde told reporters.

The governor revealed that the project is expected to be completed and commissioned between the end of May and early June to align with the Nigerian Air Force anniversary celebrations.

Speaking on the road timeline, he said: “I will give them about six months to complete it. The hydraulic structures are already in place; what remains is the stone base and the asphalt layer.”

Governor Makinde was accompanied on the inspection by Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Mr. William Akin-Funmilayo; Senior Executive Assistant on General Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal; and other top government officials.

Share