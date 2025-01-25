Share

The Oyo State Government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde has disbursed the sum of ₦12 billion to state workers in fulfilment to the implementation of the ₦80,000 minimum wage effective January 1, 2025.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade made this disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan, the state capital ahead of the January salary payment.

Speaking on the increment, Oyelade said the money paid is a result of a promise kept by Governor Makinde on the ₦80,000 minimum wage for the state workers from January 1, 2025.

He said, “One of the implications of the new wage is that workers on Grade Levels I to VI now enjoy a minimum of ₦50,000 increment while the salaries of those on Grade Level 17 shoot up by over ₦180,000.

“In this same month of January, pensioners are not left behind in the comprehensive welfare.

“A minimum pension of ₦25,000 and a 33 per cent pension increment for over 40,000 retirees have been approved with immediate effect.” Meanwhile, the commissioner revealed that the state government has abolished the payment of ₦4,000 for retirement forms to further ease financial pressure on those planning to retire. Oyelade added that almost ₦20 million will go back into the pockets of about 4,500 workers who will retire soon.

Share

