Makinde, Oyo Govt Appeal Soun’s Sack

Oyo State government has filed an appeal against the Ogbomoso High Court judgement which invalidated the selection and installation of Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye as the Soun of Ogbomosoland.

In the appeal filed by Akin Onigbinde SAN and Co, the governor and the state government are also praying for a stay of execution of the judgment of the lower court pending the hearing and determination of the Appeal.

The application is also seeking an order of the Court restraining “the Claimant/Respondent by himself or through his servants, agents, privies or otherwise howsoever from taking any step or further step in recognition or pursuance of the Judgment of this Honourable Court, Coram: Honourable Justice K. A. Adedokun delivered on the 25th day of October 2023 in Suit No: HOG/27/2022 BETWEEN: PRINCE MUHAMMED KABIR OLAOYE V. EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR OF OYO STATE & 11 ORS. in executing the ruling”.

Justice K.A Adedokun had on 25th october in his judgment in suit no HOG/27/2023 between Prince Muhammed Kabir Olaoye Vs The Governor of Oyo State and 11 others, said that the procedure for the nomination of the Soun of Ogbomoso, the 12th Defendant was “ irregular, null and void.’’ for not strictly complying with the provisions of the Soun Chieftaincy declaration of 1958″.

The same Judge had in a suit no HOG/20/2023 instituted by Prince Taofeeq Akorede Olaoye also challenging Oba Olaoye in which judgment, delivered on October 3, 2023, ruled that the procedure was “right, valid and proper.”

Akin Onigbinde SAN had on behalf of Governor Makinde, Attorney General and Hon Commissioner of Justice, Oyo state and Hon. Commissioner Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy matter filed the notice of appeal dated 27th October 2023, seeking an order setting aside the Judgment of the trial Court of 25th October, or an order of re-trial before another Judge of the Oyo State High Court.

The six grounds of appeal showed how the trial Judge erred in his submission and how the judgment of 25th October 2023 is against the weight of evidence before the Honourable Court.

The respondents include Prince Mohammed Kabir Olaoye, Ogbomoso North Local Government Kinnira, Ogbomoso, the Traditional Council of Ogbomoso North Kinnira, Ogbomoso, S. A. Mohammed, Esq. Mohammed & Mohammed & Co. Mobolaji Chambers, Kola Fatoye, Esq, Chief Samuel Otolorin JP, Chief Salawu Ajadi, Chief Tijani Abioye Chief David Adeniran Ojo, Pastor Afolabi Ghandi Oladunni Olaoye and others.