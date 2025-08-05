Makinde: No New Major Projects After September

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has restated his administration’s resolve to complete all ongoing projects before the end of his tenure, declaring that no new major projects will be initiated beyond September 2025.

Speaking during his keynote address at the Hijrah 1447 Luncheon held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, the governor said:

“I told my people, and I will still reiterate it, that by the end of September this year in the next eight weeks this government will not commit to any major project again. Whatever projects we have already committed to, we will see them through. By the time we are leaving in twenty-two months, we do not want to leave any uncompleted or abandoned projects.”

Makinde noted that some key projects are already underway, including the reconstruction of the Okaka–Igbojaiye–Kunle Afolayan Film Village Road, which he signed earlier in the day.

“We’ve signed the reconstruction of the road linking Okaka to Igbojaiye and the Kunle Afolayan Film Production Village today,” he said. “When the time comes to commission it, we will do so together with Kunle Afolayan.”

He also revealed that the aircraft earlier proposed by his administration has now been purchased.