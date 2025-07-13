New Telegraph

July 13, 2025
Makinde Mourns Nigeria’s Immediate Past President, Buhari

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has expressed his condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the passing of his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Makinde also commiserated with the wife of the late president, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, and the entire Buhari family, praying for the peaceful repose of the former leader’s soul.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Governor Makinde described Buhari’s death as unexpected, noting that the former president made his mark in the service of the country.

“Though his death came as a shock, former President Buhari will be remembered for his contributions to national development,” the governor said.

He prayed that God grants the Buhari family the fortitude to bear the loss and grants the former military Head of State Aljanah Firdaus.

