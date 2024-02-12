Makinde Mourns Demise Of Access Holdings CEO, Wigwe

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has described the death of the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, as sad and shocking.

Governor Makinde described the late Wigwe as a quintessential gentleman and astute businessman, hailed for believing in and working for the progress and development of the people.

Makinde, in a personal message on his X handle, said: “The depth of sadness that this tragedy has brought cannot be fully expressed in words.

“You were a quintessential gentleman, an astute businessman who strongly believed in the growth and development of our people.

“Rest in peace, Herbert and may God Almighty give the surviving members of the families of all those who lost loved ones in the crash and the rest of us the strength to bear this colossal loss.”