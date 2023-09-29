Makinde Mourns Death Of Anozie, Condoles With Igbo Community

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has described the death of the Eze Ndigbo of Ibadanland, Dr Alex Anozie, as shocking and painful.

According to a release signed by Sulaiman Olanrewaju, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Anozie was described as a great community leader and an individual who believed in and worked for the peace and prosperity of Oyo State throughout his lifetime.

Governor Makinde, who commiserated with the immediate family of Dr. Anozie, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Dr Lekan Balogun and the Igbo community in Oyo State, prayed to God to grant repose to the soul of the late Eze Ndigbo.

The statement read in part: “I have received the news of the passing away of Dr Alex Anozie, the Eze Ndigbo of Ibadanland.

“Dr Anozie’s death is shocking and painful, but we give glory to God for the life he lived, serving his people and contributing to the development of Oyo State in various ways.

“I express my condolences to the Igbo community in the state, his immediate family and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Dr Balogun.

“May the Lord grant repose to the soul of Dr Anozie.”