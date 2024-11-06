Makinde Mourns COAS, Commiserates With Tinubu, Army, Osun Govt

Share

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has described the death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, as a sad loss to the country.

According to a press statement signed by Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor, he described him as a patriot and one of the finest military officers produced by the country.

While expressing his condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigerian Army, Makinde commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased COAS, as well as, the Government and people of Osun State on the demise of their illustrious son, praying to Allah to grant repose to his soul.

He died at age 56, on Tuesday night. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mariya, and their two children.

