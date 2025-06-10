Makinde Mourns Amb Adefope

Share

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has described the passing of former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Zambia and member of the Oyo State Elders’ Council, Ambassador Ibironke Adefope, as a monumental loss to the state.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the governor paid tribute to Adefope, calling her an Amazon and an icon who left indelible marks on the sands of time.

Makinde expressed shock at the news of her death but urged all to accept the will of God.

“The news of the death of our Mama, Ambassador Ibironke Adefope, a former High Commissioner to Zambia and a member of the Oyo State Elders’ Council, came to me as a rude shock,” the statement read. “However, we must submit to the will of God, who gives and takes life.”

He noted that Mama Adefope lived an exemplary and impactful life, upholding the legacy of her grandfather, Chief Meredith Adisa Akinloye, while also building her own.

“I condole with the entire Eegunjenmi Family of Itutaba, Oje, Ibadan, and the family of our revered Pa Meredith Adisa Akinloye, who was Mama’s grandfather, as well as her immediate family. I also commiserate with the Oyo State Elders’ Council,” the governor said.

“Mama was a great Amazon and an icon, who made immense contributions to the development and progress of Oyo State and Nigeria. She sustained the legacy she inherited and carved a distinguished path of her own.

“She will be deeply missed for her unwavering support, wise counsel, and dedication to the progress of our dear state.

“May the Lord console everyone she left behind.”

