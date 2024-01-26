Makinde, Mba, Mimiko, Folarin, Ors, Grace Adedayo’s Late Mother’s Burial In Akure

Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Peter Mba of Enugu, Dr Olusegun Mimiko and former Commissioner for Information in Osun State, Mrs Funke Egbemode, were among many dignitaries who graced the burial programme of Mama Victoria Ajoke Adedayo, mother of Editorial Board member of the Nigerian Tribune, Dr Festus Adedayo, in Akure, Ondo State on Friday.

Governor Peter Mba of Enugu State was represented by three of his Aides including Senior Special Advisers on New Media, Mainstream Media, and External Relations (Dr Reuben Onyishi, Dan Nwome, and Uche Anichikwu respectively). Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun II, the Deji of Akure was represented; and the Onpetu of Ijeruland, Oba Sunday Oladipo Oyediran, was also represented by Adewuyi Adegbite, a historian of note.

New Telegraph reports that Mama Adedayo passed on, Friday, November 24, 2023, at 77.

At the burial service held at the St. Michael Christ Apostolic Church, Okelisa District Headquarters, Akure, were many political adversaries from Oyo State who were brought together by the renowned Tribune Columnist and former Special Adviser on Media to Late Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

“Among them were Makinde’s All Progressives Congress (APC) contenders in the March 2023 governorship race, Senator Teslim Folarin; the impeached former Deputy Governor to Makinde, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan; and many more members of the APC in Oyo state.

In his address, Governor Makinde noted that the burial of Mama Adedayo brought him and his former political foes together, stressing that “In January and February last year, Senator Folarin and I were abusing each other.

“But here we are today, we are together. Let us tolerate one another to live in peace. Dr Festus is a professional journalist whose late mother deserved the honour of my physical presence”, he said, while commiserating with the people of Ondo State on the demise of their governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), who started the struggle for State Police creation with him a few years ago.

“When we started together, we fought for State Police, but when we were unable to get it, we clamoured for Amotekun Corp. Thank God, that has come to stay. Where it is most established and functional now in the South West are Oyo State and also Ondo State.

“To the people of Ondo State, I say, don’t give up in this period of economic downturn. Tough times never last, but tough people do. Let us encourage ourselves to endure this harsh and difficult period. These economic challenges shall go, so let us keep hope alive”, he said, while praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

While appreciating the dignitaries that graced the burial, Dr Adedayo, (also a lawyer), on behalf of his extended family, thanked Governor Makinde for making good his promise to attend, while noting however that “I equally invited the governor of my State (Lucky Ayedatiwa) but he is not here, and there is no representation. I thank you all”, he said.

In his sermon, the District Superintendent, Pastor ESB Imineneghamne, urged people to live a righteous life so that, like the deceased who lived a fulfilled life, people could say good things about them also when they go.

Other dignitaries at the event included: the immediate past Commissioner for Information in Osun State Mrs Funke Egbemode, Mr Edward Dickson (MD, CEO Nigerian Tribune, Dr Lasisi Olagunju (Editor, Saturday Tribune), Dr Bode Olajumoke, Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), Mr Kazeem Gbadamosi (SAN), Mr Adebayo Ojo (SAN), Justice Adegboye Akinteye, Justice Owoyemi, Senator Kola Balogun, the Oyo State NUJ led by Comrade Ademola Babalola, Mr Michael Adetayo Esq., Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, P.A. to former Oyo State Governor Late Lamidi Adesina, Hon. Babs Oduyoye, and Chief Bayo Lawal, among many others.