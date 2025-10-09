Makinde Makes Fresh Appointments Into OYSIEC, LAUTECH Teaching Hospital

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has approved new appointments into the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) and the Governing Council of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

According to appointment letters signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, eight persons were named as members of OYSIEC, while seven others were appointed into the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Governing Council.

Comrade Adeniyi Afeez Babatunde was named the new Chairman of OYSIEC. Other members include Olatunde Akintunde Theophilus, Mrs. Adebayo Mariam Adepeju, Mr. Olanrewaju Emmanuel, Chief Kunmi Agboola, Mr. Remi Ayoade, Mr. Sunday Falana, and Mr. Babatunde Ige.

For the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Governing Council, the governor appointed Prof. Banji Oyeyinka Oyelaran as Chairman. Other members are Mr. Olatunde Gabriel Oyelade, Dr. Bello Adebayo Taiwo, Mrs. Isola Agnes Bolanle, Dr. Akintunde Kehinde Ayinde, Prof. Olawale Adebayo Olakulehin, and Prof. Adenike Olugbenga-Bello.

Governor Makinde urged the new appointees to serve with dedication, integrity, and a strong sense of responsibility to the people of Oyo State.

The appointments take immediate effect.