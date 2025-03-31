Makinde, Ladoja Inspect Ongoing Ibadan Circular Road Project

Share

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, on Monday, led former Governor and Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, on an inspection tour of the Ibadan Circular Road Project, which has been named in Ladoja’s honor.

The two leaders examined the 32.2-kilometer East Wing of the project, where major infrastructure components are nearing completion.

The East Wing links the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to Badeku Village on the Ibadan-Ile Ife Road.

The Ibadan Circular Road Project, originally conceived by Senator Ladoja during his tenure as governor (2003-2007), is now being executed under Governor Makinde’s administration.

The project aims to ease traffic congestion within Ibadan and accelerate industrial development in Oyo State.

Speaking during the inspection, Governor Makinde described the initiative as Nigeria’s first motorway.

“With the Circular Road, we are redefining the city limits, not just for Ibadan but for the majority of local governments surrounding the metropolis.”

The State government has committed to completing the first phase, which includes the 32.2km East Wing and the 36.7km North-East Wing, stretching from Badeku Village to Akinyele Local Government.

Makinde and Ladoja were joined on the tour by Bayo Lawal, Senior Executive Assistant (General Administration) to the Governor, and other dignitaries.

