Makinde Increases Retirees Gratuity From N1.5bn to N3bn

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has increased the gratuity payment of retirees in the state from N1.5 billion to N3 billion.

‎The Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Aribatise Adebayo, confirmed the development in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan on Friday, noting that gratuity payments have witnessed a significant increase from N1.5 billion to N3 billion.

‎He said the development further confirmed the governor’s worker-friendly disposition towards labour unions in the state. He added that the governor has not reneged on his promise to continue the payment of the 13th-month salary at the end of every calendar year.

The statement read: “The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) in Oyo State sincerely appreciates the Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for his commendable and worker-friendly gestures.

‎“We particularly commend the Governor for increasing the proposed gratuity payment from ₦1.5 billion to ₦3 billion, a decision that demonstrates his deep commitment to the welfare of retirees.

“We also applaud the consistent payment of the 13th-month salary, which has now been paid for the seventh time, as well as the prompt release of subvention.

‎“These actions further reaffirm the Governor’s dedication to the well-being of workers and retirees in Oyo State and his unwavering support for industrial harmony.”

