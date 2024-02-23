Makinde Inaugurates PMS Officials, Warns Against Criminal Activity

The Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde on Thursday inaugurated the Alhaji Tomiwa Omolewa-led Park Management System (PMS) Executive in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration held at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, Governor Makinde disclosed that the introduction of the PMS initiative, which has since been copied by other states, demonstrated how his government brought all-round experience into governance.

He warned the newly sworn-in executive members to continue to uphold law and order in the state or risk being held accountable for any breakdown of law and order.

Governor Makinde, who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Olusegun Olayiwola, stressed that his administration will not tolerate any breach of peace in the state.

Charging the PMS Exco to be proactive in identifying and addressing potential issues that could lead to violence, the governor assured them of his administration’s continued support.

The governor set up the PMS to regulate public transportation in the state following incessant violence among operators in the sector.

In his goodwill message, the commissioner equally warned that the Makinde administration would not tolerate acts of violence or actions capable of undermining the peaceful atmosphere in any part of the state.

The commissioner added that all the PMS executive members would sign an undertaking with the government and security agencies towards ensuring that all their activities would be violence-free.

The governor said: “May I seize this opportunity to advise that the Oyo State Government as your employer will forthwith hold you responsible for any act inimical to the peace and progress of Oyo State.

“The effort of the government is intended to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of our Park Managers in the discharge of their duties at the various parks.

“The implementation of the new management system is a pointer to the fact that the present administration brings to bear its all-round experience in the area of governance.

“It is noteworthy to observe that our parks serve as vital space for recreation, relaxation and community gathering, hence the need to hold accountable the managers of the various parks across the nooks and crannies of the state and to streamline park operations.

“Let me state categorically that the state will not condone any unwholesome act; drinking of an illegal substance and other nefarious activities in the various parks.”

Earlier in their separate goodwill messages, the chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, Oyo State chapter, Hon. Sikiru Sanda, who was represented by the chairman of Ibadan North-West Local Government, Hon. Rahman Adepoju and Oba Hamidu Ajibade, charged PMS members to cooperate with the state government towards ensuring peace and progress in the state.

In his remarks, the chairman of the PMS, Alhaji Omolewa, popularly known as Tommy, pledged to abide by the law guiding the operation of the PMS in the state.

Omolewa promised that he and his team would work to ensure that sanity returns to all motor parks across the state and to ensure that the peace and harmony being enjoyed by all residents of the state is sustained.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Otunba Seye Famojuro, Director-General, Agency For Persons with Disabilities, Barr. Ayodele Adekanmbi, government functionaries and chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.