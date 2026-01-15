Makinde Inaugurates Oyo Council Of Obas With Olubadan Taking First Turn

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Thursday inaugurated the rotational Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, with the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja (Arusa I), appointed to chair the council for a two-year term.

Oba Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State, was crowned the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland in September 2025, succeeding the late Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

The inauguration followed the recent passage of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs (Further Amendments) Bill, 2025 by the State House of Assembly, which was designed to strengthen traditional leadership administration in the state.

Under the amended law, the chairmanship of the council will rotate every two years among the Alaafin of Oyo, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, and the Soun of Ogbomoso. It was gathered that the Olubadan will take the first turn, followed by the Soun of Ogbomoso, while the Alaafin will take the final turn.

Before the transition of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, on April 22, 2022, the Alaafin served as the permanent chairman of the council.

However, the newly installed Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade, was absent at the inauguration ceremony held at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Ibadan. His absence, especially as some Oyo North traditional rulers under the Alaafin’s consenting authority were present, sparked curiosity among stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, Governor Makinde said the rotational chairmanship was aimed at strengthening unity, cooperation, and mutual understanding among traditional rulers in the state. He added that the system would allow each of the major monarchs to contribute meaningfully to the development of Oyo State.

Dignitaries at the event included the Deputy Governor, Chief Adebayo Lawal; the Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunlayi; and the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Musibau Babatunde.

Traditional rulers in attendance included the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Oladoye; the Okere of Saki; the Olugbon of Ile-Igbon; the Eleruwa of Eruwa, among others.