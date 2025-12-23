Makinde Inaugurates New OYSIEC Leadership

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday inaugurated the chairman and members of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC).

He urged the body to discharge its mandate independently to further strengthen democracy in the state. The governor said his administration will conduct another local government election before the expiration of his tenure.

Makinde said: “To you members of OYSIEC, what I will say is that you have a delicate assignment. Though I nominated you, you were cleared by the House of Assembly. “There are things in the name of the commission that you have to live up to and that is Oyo State and independent.

“The keyword is independent. So, you have to be independent. “You will do justice to the people of Oyo State if you handle your assignment with utmost transparency and the fear of God, just as it is in the oath that you have taken.

“I know that the people are solidly behind this administration. So, we are not afraid to go for elections. “For us here in Oyo State, I will still conduct a local government election before I leave office.

“The tenure of the current local government administration will end in May 2027. “So, the election will probably happen about the same time that we are having the general election, but we’re not afraid.