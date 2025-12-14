Makinde Inadvertently Working To Kill PDP – Yusuf

The Peoples Democratic Party has been in crisis for a while but it appears that the contending forces do not want to get going yet. In this chat, a member of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Honourable Tajudeen Yusuf, addresses issues arising from the National Convention of the PDP held in Ibadan. He speaks with ONWUKA NZESHI

How do you see that convention, particularly the aspect of the expulsion of prominent members of the party like Wike, Anyanwu, and the rest of them?

Let me start from the convention. I’m a lawmaker. I’m not a lawyer; I’m not a judge. However, by privilege of being in the Green Chamber for 12 years, and having ran four elections, I can in my own little way, express some opinion about legal matters. From what little I know, there was no convention in Ibadan.

It was a gathering of people to socialise, to further boost their ego. No matter how far you travel on the wrong road, you will not get to your destination. It is progression in error that does not lead to the right thing.

I took my time before coming to a position on the matter, because I was one of those who advocated for a middle-course resolution before they embarked on the jamboree at Ibadan. Saraki pushed the same position.

The Wabara led Board of Trustees set up a committee of eminent Nigerians who came out with the same position, that said: Don’t do a national convention, let us do a caretaker committee made up of fourmembers from both sides, making eight, to midwife the affairs of the party.

But some people who assume that emotion and wrong narratives that are populated on social media will lead to victory, decided otherwise. They forgot that at the end of the day, it is facts of the matter that the court will look at.

How did you get there?

Let me give you some background. The issue of who controls the National Secretariat of the PDP was the major reason why you had a crisis in PDP.

The director of the organisation is Makinde’s boy, he determines who goes for primaries and who does not, but administratively, Sam Anyanwu, secretary of the party is the head of the secretariat. All of a sudden, what we heard was that Damangu must go, all of a sudden Sam Anyanwu must go.

Aren’t you surprised how that crisis came? There is nothing that gives the impression that there is any issue with the secretary. Then people said he went to run an election and that constitution of the party, the rules of the party say he must resign. But there is nothing like that in the rule of the party. We have a number of people who have gone to run for an election.

The current Governor of Taraba State was the State chairman of PDP, he didn’t resign, when he ran in the primary election and he won. It was when he was going to be sworn in as the Governor that he resigned. So when it got to Anyanwu’s turn, some people raised objections.

That is when the crisis began to build. In the course of all these, you now began to see attempts by Governor Seyi Makinde to see how to undermine the secretary of the party. He procured and got the Enugu State Governor on his side. Then all of a sudden, the South-East Caucus said they had removed Anyanwu.

There is nowhere in our constitution that a caucus can remove an elected National Working Committee member, there are processes.

Yes, when PDP was in power because the president has enormous powers, people in the ruling party can do such things and nobody challenges it in court. But we are an opposition party, if we don’t go by the law, people will challenge it in court. Anyanwu challenged it in court and won.

But along the line, a lot of gaps and misgivings have been built up, camps have been built and what have you. So, the PDP could not function as a cohesive political party.

By the INEC rules, any letter coming from a political party must be signed by the Secretary and the Chairman. Why did INEC come up with that? There was a period that letters were flying from political parties, secretary will write, chairman will write.

INEC now said any correspondence from a political party must come with the secretary and the chairman’s signatures. So, because the chairman was with Makinde and Anyanwu was on the other side, they could not agree.

Then a committee was set up to broker a peace deal after the Supreme Court judgment. In fact if you remember, the Supreme Court judgment came and the irresponsibility of the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, he began to interpret Supreme Court judgment in the way he feels and he is supposed to be a lawyer.

If you observe, the legal adviser never said anything. But I have an internal memo of the legal adviser advising the party on the need to observe and obey court judgment.

So a team was set up, governors and everybody, Saraki behind the scene midwife a meeting where it was agreed that for us to move forward, it is about interest, it is not hatred towards any individual, it is about who controls what, it is about cleavages but can we come together rather than destroying ourselves. Okay, Anyanwu forgive us, in the area council election in the FCT, we pleaded with you to write a letter to INEC with Damangu but we went to press to deny that it wasn’t you.

In the submission of names for Anambra we pleaded with you underground, you signed and we went to press to say it wasn’t you; so forgive us, so what do we do? Anambra, Ebonyi and Southeast caucus elections were disputed and court ruling came against what the National Working Committee did.

Before you went to those conventions, there was a court ruling, and the legal adviser advised you not to go ahead. You did not appeal; to see the irresponsibility, you did not appeal these rulings, you now start over. And you went ahead to recognise those the court said, in fact, the court declared Aliyu Dama as not being a member of PDP.

You still went ahead and said those are the men that will go to do the convention in Ibadan. But after that meeting, let me put it in perspective, with Saraki and what have you, they agreed.

We will go and do congresses in Ebonyi, Enugu and then South-East. South-South, there was a congress for South-South, everybody gathered there, few days to the congress some governors wrote, no a day to the congress that they won’t be attending the congress, can you shift it?T here is nowhere in our constitution that says because you are not attending a congress it must be shifted.

It was conducted on a Saturday, National Working Committee through Damangu wrote to INEC, not with the secretary that he is postponing the congress that was held on Saturday.

He now went ahead to set up a caretaker committee but meanwhile there was a congress that elected officials. So at that meeting Saraki broke out, everybody resolved, and recognised the South-South.

They now pleaded, not to make it look as if we have lost all out, let us go and do a congress in South-South still affirming those people led by Dan Orbih so as to make it look as if that it is not one side that won all through, it was agreed.

But South-East zonal congress had to be done, Ebonyi had to be done and Enugu had to be done. Sam Dadi signed the letter for the last NEC meeting we had on that ground. There was supposed to be a NEC before the convention in Ibadan because your zoning that you did, must be affirmed by NEC before you go to Ibadan. But after that NEC meeting that was done and Ibadan for that convention, everything that was agreed on, it was thrown into the dustbin. So that was how the court case came. Then you now went to the press that it is Wike that wants to kill the party. Let’s agree that Wike wants to kill the party, why are you giving him ammunition? I asked a question, is Lamido Wike’s man?

Lamido does not like Wike but why is he not with you on this matter? So, Saraki is Wike’s boy. Is Aba Moro Wike’s boy? Every one of them saw the error and said no, don’t go on this trajectory.

They went to court, court ruled because I hear people say the High Court flouted the Supreme Court ruling that nobody should interfere.

It is very clear, the High Court said there was a judgment you flouted, if you are going for a convention, your constitution and your rule, state the procedures, so the court has a right because those who went to court said they are being disenfranchised from convention.

If you don’t do this Southeast zonal thing, don’t do Ebonyi, don’t do Enugu. So, who goes to Ibadan? So, the court ruled, Justice Omotosho said that go and do so, so and so, then you can do your convention.

INEC makes sure they do so, so and so. You ignore it. People are shouting, Trump come and save our democracy, they want to kill our democracy, hello, I have been in PDP by the grace of God, I have not joined any other political party, what you have during conventions are cleavages, interest; you have Unity Group, Progressive Group, what have you because people buy forms for any office.

This convention they printed only one form for each office and gave it by hand. They are the same people who are shouting that people want to destroy democracy. The National Organising Secretary of the party whose office should supervise those processes, did not know when forms were printed, did not sell any form and that’s how Lamido went there to buy form and he couldn’t get a form.

In fact, when they got to know that Lamido was coming, the National Organising Secretary office was locked by the aids of those who were carrying out all these.

So Lamido went to court to procure judgment and the court ruled that you are denying him his right for participate, so Ibadan will not hold. You now went to the state high court and got, let me explain something, the judgment of the Federal High Court can only come when both parties have made representations, argue your case. But you can get an injunction by just filing. So that party has not done anything to….

Can such override a Federal High Court judgment? And again INEC is a federal institution, I have done four elections and I have gone to tribunal and Court of Appeal, so you cannot file anything against INEC or give INEC instructions from a State High Court, they know all these.

But to be seen as having some judgments, so that is why I said Ibadan never was, it was a gathering of jamborees, I think ego has a way of blinding people’s reality. People say focus, wrong focus mostly is partial blindness. You are blind to the truth and what you have.

So I want people to understand this matter, look at how it happened before we got to where we are. Then at the last minute, there was a meeting on a Thursday, Ibadan was on Saturday and Aba Moro, Makarfi, a lot of leaders of the party, pleaded that let’s leave Ibadan.

What is the essence of going to Ibadan when we know that INEC will always, they said that no, it doesn’t mean that INEC does not come. I said what do you mean? I have run four elections, if you want anything to be valid in court because INEC will write its report, if you see that report and you say it does not matter.

I asked a question, will Seyi Makinde run in the election for the PDP if this kind of convention produces the exco then, the National Working Committee? Will he take that risk? You now want people to take that risk and you say you want to help the party. So deliberately you want to ground the party for selfish reasons. But you will look at the loquacious nature of Wike to now say Wike wants to kill the party.

But the facts are there, who is trying to kill the party? Is that convention legal? No! Yes, you have a State High Court judgment but you know that if it gets to appeal it cannot stand.

Do you need to subject us to this, when people pleaded and sat overnight on a Thursday and said can we just use what we did in Port Harcourt 2016, we were gathered in Port Harcourt for a convention and we saw that this convention will take us into crisis, that was how we came up with the Makarfi Caretaker Committee to midwife the affairs of the party pending when we resolve our this thing.

That was the same proposal that was brought saying that there is no way this Ibadan convention, first of all there are those who feel disenfranchised, you didn’t sell form. You are a journalist, are you aware of when people bought forms? Normally at the PDP convention, those who want to aspire for chairman, the day they go to pick their form, you will see them address the press.

The last convention that produced Anyanwu and Iyorchia Ayu, you saw them going round the states, meeting states working committees. I never saw such a thing happening in this convention. Forms were procured and given to people secretly for a convention. So, what kind of illegality is that?

Why do you think a Makinde at this time will want to kill the party?

You know when you are selfish, you are giving a speech and you do not know the consequences of that speech. And when you have excessive ego, it blindfolds you. And I have a conviction that those who left for ADC, who realise that if PDP stands, nobody will go to ADC because don’t forget platforms must be on ground for you to run election.

So, he is to me, not aware that he is being used. They saw his ego-centric nature and what have you and they played on it, so that if PDP because the tenure of this working committee, Anyanwu and Damangu expires on the 7th of December.

So if by 7th of December we have not resolved this matter, technically there is no PDP. So those who want to run in the election may now consider them. To me, Makinde is blindfolded by ego and inadvertently working to kill the party. So he thought just telling people that Wike wants to kill the party.

What did Wike do that you didn’t do with Wike? Were you not together in G5? How come you now become a messiah overnight? It is about interest; it is about control.

When it places you Wike was a good man, when it doesn’t, please you, you join the bandwagon so that people who are not thinking, sorry I am not trying to insult anybody, who cannot see beyond the surface…but you were together on the same page on this matter but all of a sudden you are the one who wants to liberate the party.

Let’s look at it, can anybody in his good conscience, those who are on their side, pick the ticket of PDP to run the election and now subject yourself to litigation. The experience in Rivers State in 2019 is very clear, the Zamfara election is very, very clear, Plateau is very, very clear, so these are signposts that should remind anybody that is smart enough not to go on this trajectory.

So a lot of us are saying no, let’s not because of Wike or no Wike because some of them said, I don’t want to mention names, I boarded a flight from… coming to Nigeria, I was with a PDP state governor for five hours and he said that because they wanted to do those things but that Wike addressed a press and said they must do and he now said because Wike said…

I said oh because Wike made those statements that those are the right things to be done and they wanted to do it but it would look as if Wike has won, you now because of that want to kill the party.

I said I will ignore Wike and do what is right to savage the party. I was there with him for five hours, having that discussion.

He said they called lawyers and it was very clear that those things must be done before convention but that Wike now addressed the press and said if those things are not done, hello! So if my house is on fire, I need to call the fire brigade and I now said my enemy said I must call the fire brigade because he has made the pronouncement, I will not call the fire brigade, what wisdom is that?

There were other governors who also participated in the Ibadan convention. People like Bala Mohammed and others.

Does it mean that these people are not aware of this legal bobby traps that has been set ahead of that convention? I think one of the things that these governors have shown is, I am sorry, they’ve not shown leadership, this set of governors have greatly disappointed me. Ideally in our constitution there is nowhere the Governors Forum has legal ground. But they are influential because the governors are the leaders of the party in the state.

First of all, first look at the crisis from the role of the governors. Enugu governor was the one saying Sam Dadi must go. He was secretary of the convention but you know you are going to APC.

The Wike we said wants to kill the party is still in PDP and he kept saying that he wants to work for Tinubu but work for PDP in other elections and people make it look as if, Wike being a PDP member and being appointed in APC government is an aberration, we have never seen it before.

Bala Mohammed was in ANPP, he became minister for FCT, ANPP never expelled him, he was still going to ANPP meeting. Bola Ige was AD when he became Attorney General. Bola Ige was supporting Obasanjo’s second term; he was still attending AD meetings. Abubakar Abdulkadri was AD National chairman. Ogbonnaya Onuh, so there are a plethora of such things.

But when you now disagree and unfortunately there are lots of Nigerians on social media who do not have this record of history, who are buying into those narratives and see it as an aberration.

And this Wike wrote the PDP before he took the appointment and they went further that all the governors were given 10 slots, all the governors of PDP, all the governors of opposition were given 10 slots appointment by this government, yes.

And did they take it?

They took everything. So we want to demonize Wike’s appointment to justify the wrong steps we are taking in the party and I said I am not holding a brief for Wike.

He has a right to his view and he can face the consequences. But I’m saying that, why do we, Diri, my good friend, Diri, was the chairman of the zoning committee.

You know you are going to be this APC. You are zoning the PDP convention. To me, Wike’s position is more honourable. You are defined where you are going. But you are saying that you want to fight for the independence of the party.

You did the zoning, this zoning that they are claiming they are using, and you have left. Okay, you left somebody, the financial secretary, because at a point, let me give you this. I’m part of the peace process. You see, everybody in the present National Working Committee should go.

Let’s have a brand-new set of people. Makinde, you brought out Lapaja as secretary. You Enugu man that has gone to APC, you brought out the woman leader. Diri, you brought out the South-South person and you have left for APC. So, if for equity, you expect Sam Dadi to fold his hand.