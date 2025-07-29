Makinde Hosts Ogun Gov As States Deepen Collaboration

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday hosted his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun, as both leaders explored avenues to strengthen bilateral cooperation in agriculture, security, and economic development.

A statement by Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser (Media) to Governor Makinde, noted that the governors met behind closed doors in Ibadan to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Governor Abiodun emphasized the longstanding historical, cultural, and economic ties between the two states, describing the visit as part of a broader effort to harness shared advantages.

“Ogun State proudly remembers its roots in the Old Western Region, with Ibadan as the capital,” he said. “Our visit today is about reinforcing our shared legacy and ensuring that we work more closely to address contemporary challenges and opportunities.”

He noted that both states are prioritizing food security and agricultural productivity, with discussions centered on collaboration in transforming the region into Nigeria’s breadbasket.

“Governor Makinde has done a lot in Fasola, and we’re also doing quite a bit in Odeda, Imeko, and Iwano border areas that link both states. We’re looking at how to synergize efforts to grow what we eat and eat what we grow,” Abiodun stated.

Security, he added, was also a major point of discussion, with the governors reaffirming their commitment to enhancing regional stability through continued support for the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun).

“Security remains the bedrock of economic growth,” he said. “Amotekun has proven to be a valuable asset, and we’re keen on strengthening our joint approach to safeguarding lives and property.”

Governor Makinde is expected to unveil further details of the meeting in due course.