Makinde Holds Thanksgiving Service For Late Brother

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, expressed gratitude to God as the family held a thanksgiving service in honour of his late elder brother, Sunday Makinde, at the Cathedral of St Peter, Aremo, Ibadan.

Reflecting on his brother’s sudden passing, Governor Makinde emphasized the importance of giving thanks in all circumstances while quoting the Bible.

Speaking on the shock of his loss, Makinde reassured that the family does not mourn “Like those who have no hope.”

He prayed for his late brother’s soul to continue to rest in peace.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Sunday Makinde, fondly called “Sundo,” was laid to rest on Friday, February 7 in Ibadan.

Governor Makinde, in his tribute, remarked that his brother had lived, and left, but his works would remain as a testament to his impact.

The Thanksgiving service was attended by family members, friends, and well-wishers who gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Sunday Makinde.

