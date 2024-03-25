Makinde Hails Religious Tolerance In Oyo

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has attributed the successes recorded by his administration to the abiding peace among the various religious adherents in the state. The governor said this on Saturday at the 10th Omituntun Annual Ramadan Lecture and Anniversary Awards at the Government House Arcade. According to his Special Adviser on Media Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the governor, who praised the various religious groups in the state for their peaceful co-existence, urged them to continually maintain the peace so that the state would continue to record progress.

While pledging more support for the propagation of Islam by donating buses to Islamic bodies, Makinde also promised that the road projects by his government would spread across Ibadan and the state at large. Delivering the Ramadan lecture, the Chief Imam of Offa, Kwara State, Sheikh Muheedeen Salimon, lauded the governor for being Godfearing and prayerful. The cleric urged him to remain steadfast in doing what is right, adding that his exceptional success as a governor is tied to doing what is right.