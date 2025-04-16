Makinde Hails Rancour-Free S’West PDP Congress

Share

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, lauded the peaceful conduct of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zonal Congress held to elect the party’s zonal executives for the next four years.

He noted that the South-West PDP had set a positive example of how the party’s National Convention should be conducted later in 2025 ,describing the congress as a demonstration of true democracy.

Makinde made the remarks at the Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, University College Hospital, Ibadan, the venue of the zonal congress.

“This elective congress is basically a funfair for us; it is our way of showing how democracy should be practised in Nigeria. So, the South-West is leading the way.

“We are about to witness a rancour-free elective congress. All the people that are supposed to be here are here. INEC is here observing what we are doing, and security agents are present. This is democracy at its peak.

“I can only wish the party well. This is a foundation we are laying, and I believe it will serve as a model for what the PDP will do at the National Convention,” the governor stated.

In his goodwill message, Osun State Governor, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, also commended the peaceful nature of the election, stating that the process should serve as a lesson to other zones.

“Four years ago, things were not like this. But today, I am very happy, and we give glory to God Almighty for making it possible. We want to send a signal to other states that in the South-West, we speak with one voice.

“My brother, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, and I love each other and work in unity so that other zones can emulate us. Everyone came from different places to the capital city of the Western Region, and of course, the capital of the South-West. This is a city full of history, and another historic moment has just occurred. All the people elected today were chosen without rancour,” he said.

The comments came after delegates from Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun, and Lagos states unanimously re-elected Kamorudeen Ajisafe as the PDP National Vice Chairman (South-West).

Similarly, Obagunwa Muyiwa was re-elected as Zonal Secretary, while Alhaja Bosede Adedibu retained her position as Zonal Woman Leader.

Other executives re-elected included Adeyemo Adetunji (Zonal Treasurer), Yaya Adeleke (Zonal Financial Secretary), and Atofarati Olusanya (Zonal Publicity Secretary), among others.

In his acceptance speech, Ajisafe pledged to uphold the rules and regulations of the PDP, assuring members that the party would intensify efforts to win more states in the region.

He appreciated Governors Makinde and Adeleke for their support and encouragement, promising to serve meritoriously and move the party forward.

Earlier, the Chairman of the South-West Zonal Electoral Committee and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, praised the party leaders and stakeholders for their unity and commitment to building a stronger PDP.

The congress was attended by key party leaders from the zone, including former Deputy National Chairman (South), Olabode George; members of the PDP Board of Trustees; members of the National Working Committee from the zone; serving and former National Assembly members; state lawmakers; and local government chairmen from the six South-West States.

Share