Makinde Hails Afenifere Leader Fasoranti At 99

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has felicitated the leader of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on the occasion of his 99th birthday.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Governor Makinde praised Pa Fasoranti for his unwavering commitment to the emancipation of the Yoruba people and the development of Nigeria.

He described the nonagenarian as a revered leader, a father figure, and a role model who has continued to stand tall in the service of his people and country.

Makinde stated:“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Oyo State, I extend warm felicitations to Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, Leader of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, on the occasion of his 99th birthday.

“Baba, we celebrate your exemplary life of service to the Yoruba ethnic group and your immense contributions to nation-building over the years.

“As you mark this remarkable milestone, it is our prayer that God grants you the desires of your heart concerning the emancipation of the Yoruba nation and the continued progress and well-being of the South-West and Nigeria as a whole.

“Happy birthday, Sir.”

