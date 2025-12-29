New Telegraph

December 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Makinde Griefs Over…

Makinde Griefs Over Ibadan Radio Stations Broadcaster’s Death

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has commiserated with the management and staff of Splash FM and Lagelu FM, on the demise of their broadcaster, Kola Oladapo.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Special Assistant on Print Media, Mr Moses Alao, the governor described Oladapo’s death as painful, and prayed for God to grant him a peaceful repose of his soul.

Makinde also commiserated with family of the deceased, as he also prayed for God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the demise of Oladapo, who is popularly called ‘Nice Guy’ was announced yesterday morning while his remains had been interred.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Locally Brewed Alcohol, Chewing Tobacco Drive Mouth Cancer – Study
Read Next

AHPW To Sanwo-Olu: Restore Land, Boost Funding For Disability Empowerment Projects