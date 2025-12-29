Makinde Griefs Over Ibadan Radio Stations Broadcaster’s Death

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has commiserated with the management and staff of Splash FM and Lagelu FM, on the demise of their broadcaster, Kola Oladapo.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Special Assistant on Print Media, Mr Moses Alao, the governor described Oladapo’s death as painful, and prayed for God to grant him a peaceful repose of his soul.

Makinde also commiserated with family of the deceased, as he also prayed for God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the demise of Oladapo, who is popularly called ‘Nice Guy’ was announced yesterday morning while his remains had been interred.