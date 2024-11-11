Makinde, Folarin, Iziguzo, Speaker, ors, bid Babalola Oyo NUJ Chair’s Mother Farewell

Share

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde; former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Teslim Folarin; the Acting Chairman of the Oyo APC, Alhaji Olayide Abas; Oyo State House of Assembly Speaker Rt. Hon. Debo Ogundoyin; as well as, many other prominent politicians from various divides, on Sunday, set aside their differences to bade bye to the late mother of Comrade Ademola Babalola, (Chairman of the Oyo state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists -NUJ), Madam Wulemot Aweni Babalola, who passed away on November 2, 2024, at the age of 76.

Represented by his deputy, Chief Adebayo Lawal, the governor used the occasion to reflect on the exemplary life of Madam Babalola, stating: “She lived a life worthy of emulation,” while offering prayers for the strength of her family in their time of loss. The deputy governor drew attention to the unity at the event as a significant sign that unity could prevail over division, even in challenging times.

On the 8th day of the festival prayer and entertainment of guests, was also Senator Folarin, who was featured on the Red Carpet of the programme, also lauded the inclusive atmosphere where political friends and goes converged. He said: “The calibre of guests here reflects that Demola Babalola has built bridges across Niger and all around the country.”

As the programme was marked by a spirit of fellowship and mutual respect by the various dignitaries across political and social lines, observers noted that it could be a glimpse into a potential reduction of hostilities in the political landscape of Oyo State.

The National President of the NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo, was represented at the event by the Deputy National President, Mallam Alhassan Yahaya. Others included the Vice President of B-Zone of the union, Mrs. Ronke Afebioye Samo, and the Secretary of the zone, Abdulrasaq Alege, National Trustee of the union. Comrade Adebayo Akamo.

The list also comprised the Chairmen of the union in Lagos (Adeleye Ajayi), Ogun (Wale Olanrewaju), Osun (Wasiu Ajadosu) and Secretary of the union in Ondo State, Meshach Olaluwa, who represented his Chairman, Prince Leke Adegbite.

Popular gospel music artiste and Chairman of Fresh FM, Ibadan, Evangelist Yinka Ayefele, was also in attendance, as well as, the Chief Executive Officer, Bellagio Air and the visionary behind American International University Nigeria and The American Polytechnic of Nigeria, Dr. Dare Akande.

