‎Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has extended warm greetings to Muslims in the State and across Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

‎‎In a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, the Governor commended the Muslim faithful for their sacrifice, discipline, and unwavering commitment throughout the 30-day fasting period, noting that such virtues are essential for personal and societal growth.

‎‎Makinde called on Muslims to use the spiritual significance of Eid-el-Fitr to seek divine guidance and continue to pray for the peace, progress, and stability of both Oyo State and Nigeria.

‎‎He also urged residents to remain vigilant during the festive period, advising them to be mindful of their surroundings and promptly report any suspicious activities to the appropriate security agencies.