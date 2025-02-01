Makinde Felicitates Ayefele On 57th Birthday

Share

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has felicitated the Chairman of Fresh FM, Dr Yinka Ayofele, on the occasion of his 57th birthday.

The governor, who described Ayefele as a brother, friend and a wonderful personality, hailed him for making so much impact on humanity in the last few decades.

He equally prayed to God to grant the ace broadcast and gospel artiste more years and good health.

He said: “Today, I felicitate my brother and friend, Dr Yinka Ayefele, on the occasion of his 57th birthday. A wonderful personality, Dr Ayefele, has taught everyone that a setback should not be the end of life and that we can rise from the rubble of life and make a great impact.

I celebrate his patriotism and impact on society and pray to God to grant him more years, good health and prosperity to make a greater impact in all ramifications.

“Happy birthday to you, OJA, as your admirers fondly call you”, Makinde said

Share

Please follow and like us: