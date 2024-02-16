Makinde Extends Workers Wage Award For Six Months

…Inaugurates 12.5km Road

As part of his humanitarian gestures to ease the economic hardships of the people of the state, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday announced the extension of the State Workers’ wage award for another six months, to further cushion the effect of subsidy removal

The Governor made the disclosure at the official commissioning of the 12. 5km Challenge- Odo Ona Elewe-Elebu Apata Road which his Enugu counterpart, Dr. Peter Mbah, inaugurated along with him.

It will be recalled that the governor on October 6, 2023, approved the payment of N25,000 and N15,000 wage awards for workers and pensioners respectively. The initial six months will terminate in March 2024.

In his address, Governor Seyi Makinde who enumerated various policies and interventions his administration has embarked upon to alleviate the suffering of the masses, said that the state government would continue to meet the expectations of the people of the state.

He named the road in honour of a former Chairman and founding member of the Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries of Oyo and Osun States, Chief Theophilus Akinyele. He also noted that the newly- constructed dual-carriage road would drastically reduce transportation stress faced by the people of the area

Many residents of the areas expressed delight at the completion of the road which had created a nightmare for them for years.

In attendance were many dignitaries including the widow of Chief Akinyele, deputy governor of the state Chief Bayo Lawal, Chief Onikepo Akande, the Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, and many others.