Makinde Expresses Readiness To Host S’Eagles In Oyo

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has expressed his administration readiness to provide the required infrastructure and support to host a Super Eagles fixture at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, the state capital.

The governor made this known on Saturday while declaring open the 81st Annual General Assembly of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in Ibadan.

Speaking at the event, Governor Makinde commended the NFF leadership for its efforts in revitalizing football nationwide, with particular emphasis on grassroots development and strengthening the domestic league.

He added that Oyo State remains committed to supporting initiatives that will further elevate Nigerian football.

“We are ready in Oyo State to host the Super Eagles. Let us assess the facilities at the Lekan Salami Stadium and see what needs to be improved.

“I give you my word, we will invest the needed resources,” he said as quoted by the News Agency of Nigeria.

Makinde further proposed that sports administrators in Nigeria should serve a single term, stressing that this would foster accountability, stability, and improved results in sports governance.

In his opening remarks, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau praised Makinde’s dedication to the growth of sports and pledged that Oyo State would host a Super Eagles match before the current administration concludes in 2027.

Gusau said, “We appreciate your contributions to football and sports. I assure you that before 2027, a Nigerian national team match will be hosted here in recognition of your consistent support,”

Former NFF President Amaju Pinnick, in a goodwill message, urged stakeholders to rally behind the current leadership of the federation and work collectively to strengthen unity within Nigerian football.

The gathering was attended by high-profile figures in the sport, including FIFA observers Hamed Haraz and Lyrique Dupiesis, FIFA representative Nadim Magdy, WAFU Executive Director Philippe Tchere, alongside a wide array of Nigerian football stakeholders.

This pledge comes on the heels of Oyo State’s successful hosting of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier between Nigeria’s Falconets and Rwanda, an event for which the state government approved N110m to fund logistics, accommodation, feeding, security, and other arrangements.