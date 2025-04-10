Makinde, Eno Win NSG Leadership Awards

Share

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Pastor Umo Eno, have won the Nigeria Social Media Week Group (NSG) leadership awards.

NSG Team lead 2025, Dr. Mark Audu in a statement at the end of first quarter 2025 roundtable meeting held in Abuja, said Makinde retained the NSG “Most Loved and “Most Admired Governor in the country award, which he won in 2023. Eno, according to him, was voted as the “Most Inspiring Governor, 2024”.

He emerged topped in areas of “leadership stability, resilience, encouragement and inspiring of hope especially in the face of very trying situations.”

Audu said Makinde was voted as “the friendliest most accessible and most nationally recognised governor among Nigerians.”

He explained that the survey “focused on public perception rating of the 36 state governors in the country independently polled online from respondents drawn mainly from among youth enquiry clusters across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.”

