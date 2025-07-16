Makinde Enhances Oyo Police Performance With Armoured Vehicles

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in his efforts to strengthen the internal security apparatus in the state, on Wednesday donated six Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to the Oyo State Police Command.

The official handover ceremony held at the State Government Secretariat in Ibadan revealed that the donation is a continuation of the state government’s strategic support for security agencies to ensure lasting peace and safety across Oyo State.

Representing Governor Makinde at the event, Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, reaffirmed the administration’s unwavering commitment to securing lives and property, while describing the donation as not only a gesture of support but a crucial intervention amid the country’s growing security challenges.

“As a government, we understand that the security of lives and property is fundamental to the stability of our state. This is why we are investing in both land and aerial security infrastructure. Beyond these APCs, the state is also on the verge of acquiring two surveillance aircraft to strengthen aerial monitoring across Oyo,” Lawal said.

Lawal noted that the APCs were procured at significant cost and emphasized the importance of deploying them strictly for the intended purpose, ensuring public safety and maintaining order.

“We are not leaving security to the federal government alone,” he added. “Once our environment is secured, we will all be able to go to bed with peace of mind.”

Receiving the APCs on behalf of the Command, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Johnson Adenola, expressed appreciation to the governor for the consistent support. He maintained that Oyo state government under the leadership of governor Makinde remains the most friendly to the Police.

He assured that the vehicles would be deployed effectively to bolster operational capacity and improve rapid response to security threats.

“This donation will significantly enhance our capability to respond to emergencies and safeguard communities across the state,” CP Adenola said.