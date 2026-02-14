Makinde Elevates 2 Kingmakers, 12 Baales To Crown-wearing Monarchs In Oyo Town

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has elevated 2 High Chiefs and 12 Baales in Oyo Town to the status of crown-wearing Obas, formally presenting them with staff and instruments of office.

The colourful coronation ceremony which was held on Friday at Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo, had in attendance traditional rulers, political leaders, senior government officials and traditional and cultural stakeholders from across the state.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, the Deputy Governor, Barrister Adebayo Lawal, said the elevation of the chiefs underscored the administration’s commitment to strengthening traditional institutions and promoting peace and development at the grass roots.

He congratulated the newly crowned monarchs, noting that their ascension to the status of crownwearing Obas was both recognition of their leadership and a reaffirmation of the enduring relevance of traditional institutions in governance, peace building and grassroots community development.

According to him, the state government holds traditional rulers in high esteem because of their roles as custodians of culture, promoters of unity and partners in progress.

He urged the monarchs to uphold integrity, fairness and service to their people, stressing that their reigns should be characterised by peace, inclusiveness and support for government programmes aimed at improving citizens’ welfare in their domains.