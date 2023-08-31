Makinde Distributes Palliatives In Oyo Town, Says Fg’s N5bn Still Intact

…We Appreciate Your Efforts, Sen Monsurat Tells Gov

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday flagged off the distribution of food relief items to the “poorest of the poor” in Oyo Town to cushion the effect of economic hardship resulting from the Federal Government’s fuel subsidy removal.

The distribution of the food items to various households held at the Oba Lamidi Adeyemo 111 Mini Stadium, Ode Aremo, Oyo Town was done symbolically by the governor just as it was done in the other five zones of the state including: Ogbomoso, Oke Ogun, Ibarapa, Ibadan, and Ibadan Less City manned by the governor’s representatives.

In his address, Governor Makinde emphasised that the state government had come up with a robust palliative distribution system tagged Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SAFER) that would attack the economic hardship roots rather than dealing with the symptoms.

While describing the present administration in the state as a government that runs open policies with integrity, he hinted that the state bought thirty seven thousand bags of rice to complement the three thousand bags of rice delivered by the Federal Government to make a total of forty thousand bags to be distributed to two hundred thousand households in the state.

The Governor also added that other food tems that were bought locally, including 5kg bags of gari, 5kg bags of beans, and 5kg bags of yam flour (Elubo) would also be given to the people of the state.

Other palliative measures in the SAFER programme according to the governor are, low interest loan to small and micro businesses, Enterprise Support to the Youth, under the Youth Entrepreneurship in Agribusiness Project (YEAP), Provision of Transportation Subsidy, free healthcare to five thousand pensioners and hundred thousand households for a year through health insurance scheme amongst others.

Governor Makinde however maintained that the five billion naira financial support got from the Federal Government was still intact and pledged that the state government would communicate what it would be expended on later to the people of the state.

Earlier in her remarks, a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Summonu, appreciated Governor Makinde for extending the needed dividends of democracy to the people of Oyo Zone.