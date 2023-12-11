Makinde consoles Muslim community over chief Imam’s death

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday commiserated with the entire Muslim community in Oke Ogun over the death of the Chairman of the Oke Ogun League of Imams and Alfas and Chief Imam of Tede, Alhaji Ahmad Tijani Adedigba.

A statement signed by the Makinde’s Senior Assistant (Media), Moses Alao, indicated that the governor described the late Chief Imam as a great leader and lover of peace, who contributed immensely to the religious harmony being enjoyed in the Oke Ogun area of the state.

Makinde, who expressed his condolences to the immediate family of the late Alhaji Adedigba and the people of Atisbo Local Government, prayed to God to grant his soul Aljanah Firdaus.