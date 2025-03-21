Makinde Condemns State Of Emergency Declaration In Rivers

Share

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has condemned the declaration of State of Emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu, noting that it is an illegal act which must be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians.

New Telegraph recalls that President Tinubu on Tuesday, suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara; his Deputy, Ngozi Odu, as well as, the House of Assembly for six months.

The President then appointed Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas (Rtd.) as Sole Administrator for the State.

Makinde, in his bi-weekly newsletter, “The Business of Governance Issue 110”, which was published on Thursday, said, “I stand today to say that the declaration of the State of Emergency in Rivers State and the suspension of the executive and legislative arms of government by the presidency is an illegality that right-thinking members of society must oppose.

“Our democratic tenets must never be trifled with no matter our personal feelings and loyalties. This is the time to take a stand for fairness, equity and justice.”

The Governor added: “As our democracy grows and unfolds, we must also be willing to speak up when we see anything that threatens our development as a nation.

“We must choose to stand up for what is right, even if it means standing alone.”

“I am glad that our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is demonstrating the needed strength and leadership.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), the PDP Governors’ Forum rose from an emergency meeting where we unanimously decided to challenge the actions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a court of competent jurisdiction.

“We cannot fold our hands and watch the democracy we built for almost three decades be trampled upon”, Makinde said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

