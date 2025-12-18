Makinde Commissions Omololu Olunloyo Relaxation Park

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Thursday commissioned the newly built Omololu Olunloyo Relaxation Park, a tourism and leisure facility named in honour of a former governor of the state, Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Barrister Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal, said the park, located along Airport Road, Alakia, Ibadan, would serve both recreational and cultural purposes while preserving the rich heritage of Oyo State.

Makinde noted that the facilities and artefacts displayed at the park would enable residents and visitors to better understand the history, culture and uniqueness of the various geopolitical zones of the state.

He explained that the project was conceived from an abandoned site and developed to immortalise Dr Olunloyo, whom he described as a brilliant and outstanding statesman who made immense contributions to Oyo State and Nigeria.

According to him, Dr Olunloyo distinguished himself early in life, becoming a commissioner in his twenties and excelling in all his endeavours.

He said the decision to immortalise the late elder statesman was taken while he was still alive, recalling the earlier commissioning of a dual carriageway named after Olunloyo, which connects the city to the airport.

Makinde added that the area where the park now stands was previously occupied by shanties, stressing that the state government decided to restore order, beautify the environment and honour a notable son of the state.

He described the park as unique, noting that it houses cultural artefacts representing different parts of Oyo State, including Ibarapa, Oke Ogun, Ogbomosho and Ibadan.

He urged users of the facility to maintain it properly and use it strictly for its intended purpose, noting its proximity to the international airport and the likelihood of frequent visits by investors and foreign tourists.

He said the park should project the serenity and beauty of the state to visitors.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Abulmojeed Mogbonjubola, described the park as another milestone in Governor Makinde’s efforts to redefine Ibadan’s skyline and enhance the aesthetics of the rapidly developing metropolis.

He said the project was designed as a centre for leisure, history and culture, and reflects the administration’s commitment to urban renewal and physical development.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by the Deputy Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mohammed Fadeyi; the Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, mni; members of the State Executive Council; the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade; co-chairman of the Oyo State Elders’ Council, Chief Wole Oyelese; and former President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, Chief Bayo Oyero.

Other dignitaries present included Oloye Lekan Alabi; President-General of CCII, Barrister Ajeniyi Ajewole; Chairman of Local Government Chairmen in Oyo State, Sikiru Sanda; service commanders, traditional rulers and religious leaders.