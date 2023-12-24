Makinde Commissions 10km Omi Adio-Ido Junction Road

…As APC chieftain, Akintola SAN, lauds gov.

Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, assured residents of the state that his administration will continue to embark on building infrastructure that impacts the economy of the state

The governor stated this in Ido while commissioning the 10 kilometres Omi-Adio to Ido Junction Road constructed by Ido Local Government.

He added that his administration will continue to support the efforts of Local Government Areas in line with the developmental plans of the state.

According to his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju in a release made available to journalists, Governor Makinde, who spoke at the Ido Clay Mining Station venue of the event, said the new road is of great economic importance to the state as the axis is set to become an economic hub.

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to appreciate you, my people in Ido Local Government. We were on the campaign trail when I flagged off this road project on the 3rd of February, 2023.

“Then, I promised that we would complete this road in record time because we believe that our infrastructure should target our economy. We will continue to do that as a government.

“This project was not done by the state but by Ido LG, which shows a good collaboration between the LG and state governments. So, this is an example of collaboration in government.

“Let me specially thank the contractors, because after the award, we started facing economic headwinds. We awarded it in February and, by May, there was a change in government and they announced the removal of the fuel subsidy. So, the price of asphalt, which was a major component, went through the roof.

“This road has economic importance. It links a particular rail line here. With this and also with the one we just opened, which leads to Orita Challenge and the plan we have for Owode Estate, this whole place will be a big hub for development.”

The governor promised to relocate the popular Omi Adio Market by the railroad side to a better location within the shortest period of time, calling on Ido Local Government to embark on the enumeration of traders at the market.

He equally assured that the local government will benefit from the ongoing construction of the Circular Road, as according to him, Ido is the last leg of the project and is expected to link the axis to the Lagos-Ibadan expressway through Ajanla Farms.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Honourable Segun Olayiwola described the road project as another achievement to move the state forward and make life more comfortable for the people.

Similarly, the Chairman, Ido Local Government, Mr Sheriff Adeojo, said the project was successful because of Governor Makinde’s friendly policy of supporting worthy projects at the local government level.

He said: “Today’s commissioning is an epoch-making event in the history of Ido Local Government.

“I must confess that this landmark achievement is made possible because of the Governor’s friendly policy direction and availability of funds to execute the project.

“Your Excellency, the entire people of Ido LG and the adjoining local government areas cannot thank you enough, because of the linkage of the road both to the urban and rural areas, thereby making businesses very effective and hitch-free.

“On behalf of the entire people in Ido LG, we appreciate you for honouring this invitation, as we pledge our unalloyed support for your administration.”

Also in his goodwill message, the Asiwaju of Ido, Chief Niyi Akintola, SAN, lauded Governor Makinde for supporting the road project and for bringing government presence to the Ido Community, which had not received the attention of the past administrations in the state for 31 years.

He commended the governor for his unprecedented infrastructure development strides in all the zones of the state, which he said had reduced rural-urban migration as well as removing the obstacles of the hard-to-reach in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the contractor, Samchase Nigeria Limited, Engineer Okoro, expressed his gratitude to the governor for prompt approval and release of funds.

He appealed to motorists and residents to adhere strictly to road signs and cautions and equally maintain the drainages as expected