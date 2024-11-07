Makinde Commiserates With Tinubu, Others

Share

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has described the death of the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt.- General Taoreed Lagbaja, as a sad loss to the country.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor, Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, described him as a patriot and one of the finest military officers produced by the country.

While expressing his condolences to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigerian Army, Makinde commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, as well as the Government and People of Osun State on the demise of their illustrious son, praying to Allah to grant repose to his soul.

Share

Please follow and like us: